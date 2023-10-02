Imbert: Heritage, Stabilisation Fund doing well

Finance Minister Colm Imbert. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Despite recording a significant loss of over US$913 million last year, Finance Minister Colm Imbert has said the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund is performing well.

Delivering the 2024 budget in the House of Representatives on Monday, Imbert also said the fund, which was established in 2007, was being properly managed.

“I am therefore confident that the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund will continue its good performance under careful and astute management and continue to meet the purposes for which it was established,” he said.