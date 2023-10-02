Imbert endorses THA budget measures 'in principle'

Minister of Finance Colm Imbert. File photo/Sureash Cholai

Finance Minister Colm Imbert says he endorses, in principle, the policy prescriptions outlined the THA’s budget presentation in June.

Tobago has received an allocation of $2.585 billion from central government in fiscal 2024.

“I believe that once properly implemented, this policy agenda, with its strategic interventions and capital works, will advance the socio-economic development of Tobago,” Imbert said on Monday while delivering the $54 billion fiscal package in the House of Representatives.

The policy that informed the THA’s budget proposals, Imbert said, was based on strengthening the governance and constitutional framework between the THA and the central government by improving its autonomy, among other areas.

Imbert expressed hope that the measures could be achieved.

“Madam Speaker (Bridgid Annisette-George), I expect that the broad macroeconomic performance achieved in Trinidad will now assist in improving the Tobago economy – that is, our robust gross domestic product, elevated levels of employment and a stable and low level of inflation – can support the delivery of Tobago public policy agenda.

"I am thus reasonably assured that the present standards of living prevailing in Tobago will continue unabated.”