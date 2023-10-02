Imbert: $6.2b for PSIP

Finance Minister Colm Imbert -

As was the case in fiscal 2023, Government has again allocated $6.2 billion to the Public Sector Investment Programme.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert made the announcement on Monday while delivering the 2024 fiscal package in the House of Representatives.

Imbert said the sum will be distributed among 1, 232 programmes and projects. He added $3.2 billion will go towards the consolidated fund and $3 billion to the infrastructure development fund.