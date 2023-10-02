Hiker rescued at Mermaid Pool after snake bite

Captain Vallence Rambharat, with members of the Hunters' Search and Rescue Team. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The Hunters Search and Rescue Team helped to rescue a hiker who was bitten by a venomous snake while hiking at Mermaid Pool, Matura, on Sunday afternoon.

A report from the team said a group of hikers from San Pedro, Rio Claro were at the popular spot when they noticed the water quickly rising around 3.33 pm. While they were on their way to notify another group of hikers about the threat from the water, 57-year-old Desley Eccles was reportedly bitten by a mapepire.

The group notified the Matura police station, which then contacted the Hunters Search and Rescue team, led by Vallence Rambharat.

The Fire Services Search and Rescue Rescue Unit was also notified and responded. Cpl Hanooman co-ordinated the rescue mission.

During the five-hour undertaking, PCs Dwarika and David, fire officers and the hunters' team worked together to get the injured man out of the area.

The report said extracting Eccles "took a few hours," as the trail was two kilometres long and he had to be brought out by stretcher. He was transferred to an ambulance at about 9 pm and taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital for treatment.

The report said all 15 hikers were accounted for.