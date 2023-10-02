Hayley Matthews' (132) inspires Windies' world-record T20I chase

Hayley Matthews of the West Indies celebrates scoring a half-century during game two of the T20 International series against Australia at North Sydney Oval on Monday, in Sydney, Australia - Brendon ThorneBrendon Thorne/Getty Images

WEST INDIES women produced a thrilling world-record T20 chase to silence Australia by seven wickets and level the three-match T20 International series 1-1 in North Sydney, Australia, on Monday.

Maroon skipper Hayley Matthews blasted a masterful 132 runs from 64 balls to spearhead their pursuit of Australia’s mammoth 212/6 target.

Despite Phoebe Litchfield recording the fastest 50 in women’s T20Is off 18 balls when the hosts batted first, Matthews’ mesmerising display, supported by Stafanie Taylor’s 59 from 41 balls, was the driving force to getting the visitors to a record-breaking 213/3, with one ball to spare.

When Australia batted, WI women had a fiery start, as opening bowler Chinelle Henry had skipper Alyssa Healy caught by Shemaine Campbelle off the first ball. But Elysse Perry (70) and Litchfield (52 not out) shook off their shaky start by taking on the maroon bowling attack.

Good knocks from Georgia Wareham (32 not out) and Beth Mooney (29) also played firm roles in Australia’s formidable total.

In reply, opening batter Matthews showed scintillating form in her knock of 132, as she struck 20 fours and five sixes.

Taylor provided strong support, but after she was dismissed in the 17th over, and Matthews, with seven balls remaining, Henry and Campbelle combined, with their bats this time, to attain the required nine runs from six of the seven remaining balls.

Player of the Match Matthews, who scored an agonising 99 not out in her team’s first-match loss on Saturday, said she’s learnt a lot more about herself and her batting.

“The areas I want to access. it's been working really well for me. The leadership of the team has made me take a lot more responsibility. Last game we spoke about learning. We came in with the exact same team for that exact reason.

“Obviously the last game was a bit tough for us with the ball, but we backed the bowlers to come back today, and we saw from the start they were right on the mark. We knew we had to go pretty hard early on with the bat."

Matthews praised Taylor’s stand with her at the crease

“Batting with Stafanie helps a lot and I think she really got into her groove today. To chase down over 200 is something we've never been able to do, let alone against the best team in the world. I'm incredibly proud of this squad and hopefully we can keep moving forward.”

The third T20I bowls off on Thursday.