BYIsrael: Tobago budget allocation 'weapon against development'

THA Deputy Chief Secretary Dr Faith BYisrael. - File photo

THA Deputy Chief Secretary Dr Faith BYisrael described Tobago’s $2.585 billion allocation in the 2024 budget as “a weapon against development for Tobago.”

The THA had requested $4.54 billion from the central government.

Presenting the budget in the House of Representatives on October 2, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said of the allocation, $2.298 million is for recurrent expenditure, $260 million for the development programme and $18 million for the Unemployment Relief Programme.

He said this allocation represents an increase of $64.2 million.