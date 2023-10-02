Attorney for accident victim's family awaits OSHA report on NiQuan fire

Attorney Martin George. -

Attorney Martin George has described as “interesting” evidence allegedly advanced in court on the death of Massy Energy employee, Allanlane Ramkissoon, at NiQuan’s gas-to-liquids Pointe-a-Pierre plant in June.

George was responding to a newspaper article which quoted excerpts from an affidavit attributed to NiQuan’s founder Ainsley Gill.

George represents Ramkissoon’s family. He said it appeared NiQuan’s evidence suggested that the Massy Energy employee, who eventually died of burns he received in an incident at the GTL plant, was responsible for the accident and negligent in the actions he took on that day.

However, George said they were set to see the independent report of the Occupational Safety and Health Authority on the matter.

“We have not yet seen the OSHA report on the matter. We are yet to get the details from them as the independent investigators.

“It appears NiQuan investigated NiQuan and formed NiQuan’s own conclusions as to the accident.

“One is well aware when it comes to industrial accidents such as this, there ought to be due process observed by the independent body, which in this case is OSHA.

"So we await the official report from OSHA and their conclusions before making any further comment.”

George also said what was also “interesting” was that Massy Energy has responded to a pre-action letter sent on behalf of Ramkissoon’s wife which, he said, insisted they were not responsible for the accident and which “shone the spotlight on NiQuan.”

Last month, Energy Minister Stuart Young said OSHA was still investigating the June 15 accident at NiQuan’s plant.

In June, the Prime Minister said it was uncertain if the Energy Ministry's own investigation into the accident could be made public since NiQuan was a private legal entity.

Later in July, George’s law firm issued pre-action protocol letters to NiQuan and Massy, calling on both companies to “make an offer of settlement” to Ramkissoon’s wife, Sarah.

The law firm also asked for a “comprehensive report” on the accident.