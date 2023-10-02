Adult, financial literacy programmes in 2024

Finance Minister Colm Imbert has said $7.69 million will be allocated for the expansion of adult literacy training in 2024.

He said government will invest in initiatives to strengthen adult education and literacy for the least advantaged.

He said over the last two years, the Adult Literacy Tutors’ Association (ALTA) has partnered with the Digital Transformation Ministry to provide an online version of its literacy programme to people in underserved communities.

He said ALTA Online can expand immediately and is only limited by access to a smartphone or tablet, with community centres and public libraries being possible venues for access.

The reach of the adult literacy programme, he said, has been expanded "to include CEPEP and URP workers, among others. This will add 4,000 people per annum to the programme, and would be voluntary.

“For this purpose I’ve allocated $4.69 million to the expansion.”

Imbert said the ministry would also partner with the Central Bank to offer financial literary programmes. He said $5 million would be allocated for this purpose in 2024.

“I am engaging the Central Bank to forge a national financial literacy strategy, as a collaborative initiative among the Central Bank and other financial institutions, such as the Unit Trust Corporation and the Credit Union League.

“The programme will promote the thrust of the Central Bank to produce better informed, educated, and more financially literate citizens with the skills and knowledge to make sensible decisions about their money.”

Imbert said the focus would be on at-risk communities and lower-income groups.