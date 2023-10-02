2,400 laptops to be distributed to 94 secondary schools

Finance Minister Colm Imbert has said 2,400 fit-for-purpose laptops will be distributed to students and selected staff through a network of 94 secondary schools.

He made the statement during the reading of the budget statement for fiscal 2023/2024.

The statement that laptop distribution would take place was greeted with laughter by Naparima MP Rodney Charles, prompting Imbert to respond, "This time we will do it in a sober, sane and sensible way."