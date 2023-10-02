2 boys, man held for Enterprise car theft at gunpoint

File photo -

Central Division police have held three male suspects, including two 17-year-olds, in connection with a robbery at gunpoint.

Reports said five gunmen robbed a man of his grey Mazda 323 on Sunday night at Nimblette Street in Enterprise, Chaguanas.

A report was made to the police, and Cunupia and Central Division Task Force officers, including Cpl Carter and PC Huggins, responded.

At around 4.30 am on Monday, the police found the car abandoned on the roadside off Hassarath Road in Cunupia.

They also held the three suspects, the boys and a 24-year-old man, all from Enterprise.

The search is continuing for the two other suspects.