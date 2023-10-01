Triple national award winner vows to serve

Shihan Marva John-Logan co-founded and is the executive director of, the Ryu Dan Youth Empowerment Foundation. - AYANNA KINSALE

Well-deserved.

This was the common sentiment after Shihan Marva John-Logan was honoured with three national awards, within days of each other, for her social development work, community service and youth advocacy in her Enterprise community.

On Republic Day, John-Logan was awarded the Hummingbird Medal (Gold) for social work and community service at the national awards ceremony at President’s House in St Ann’s. Some days earlier, on September 21, John-Logan received the Youth Mentor award while the dojo-NGO she co-founded and is the executive director of, the Ryu Dan Youth Empowerment Foundation, won the Model Youth Development Programme award at the National Youth Awards at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain.

In an interview with Sunday Newsday, John-Logan said she feels like her recent wins are an affirmation from God that she is “on the right path,” despite the many challenges she has faced.

“Honestly, I feel that God is saying hold on you are the on right path. These awards came at a trying time in my life. So many obstacles – lack of infrastructure, funding, resources, volunteers, and the list goes on.

“Serving God, country, and community is sometimes very difficult. Just when I felt that I am not doing enough to help improve the lives of the most vulnerable – whether it be at risks youths, girls and women, Venezuelans migrant families or high-risk communities through my sports plus model – guess what God did? Yes, he reassured me that he sees my faith, commitment, love, passion, and dedication to humanity.”

John-Logan said while it felt good for her hard work to be acknowledged on a national level, she asserted her passion is not fuelled by this.

“My social work, advocacy, community work and Ryu Dan is not about rewards or accolades, rather it’s about ensuring that every individual gets an opportunity to be the best that they can be and becomes a respectable, productive, model citizen of Trinidad and Tobago.

“My reward is really the lives that have been impacted, persons who move away from crime and violence, persons who have been inspired to do more, be more, love more.”

John-Logan said the Ryu Dan Empowerment Foundation which provides a range of sports, academic, mental health, mentorship and entrepreneurial service programmes, will continue to pursue its civil responsibility mandate to TT to provide “platforms, interventions and programmes to improve lives holistically.”

President of the Dass Trace Youth Empowerment Committee, an Enterprise NGO that uses sports, culture and academic programmes to facilitate the holistic development of Enterprise youth, said John-Logan is an Enterprise pillar and her presidential medal award “lifts the spirit in the community.”

“It has been a lot of hard work and dedication over the years towards community development and providing positive alternatives to at-risk youths in the Enterprise community. Having Mrs Marva John-Logan, a pillar in the community of Enterprise receiving a presidential award, it says a lot about the community and it lifts the spirit in the community.”

Lewis described John-Logan’s work as inspiring and said the award was a win for the entire Enterprise community despite the negative narrative about the area being a “hotspot.”

“It is so inspiring and motivating to others looking on, especially for people who are trying and doing so much to know that your hard work isn’t going unnoticed. With that award, the community really won, and the community appreciates it. So, despite all they may have to say about the community of Enterprise being a hotspot and so on, great things do come out of Enterprise. She definitely deserves to be awarded for all her hard work.”

Entrepreneur Sheldon Mendoza who wears several creative hats, including but not limited to working as a music producer, recording artist, videographer and photographer, often works with NGOs and institutions that do community work, including the Ryu Dan Empowerment Foundation. Mendoza said John-Logan’s work being recognised on a national level was well-deserved.

“She has been very active in the community in developing the youths for quite some time now. I have been documenting what they do because I am a videographer and photographer, so I always lend my services to Ryu Dan dojo and all the other institutions that do community work…The fact that she decided to give back to the community for so many years and now she has been recognized nationally for it is a great accomplishment…I think it is well-deserved.”

Mendoza echoed Lewis’s statement that John-Logan's commitment to serving her community and receiving three national awards for her work, showed that the negative view about the Enterprise community only producing crime and criminality is simply not true.

“Her win means a lot for the community especially for the aspiring youngsters who want to become something different from what the narrative says we are and can see, finally, there are icons in their own community who have walked that road and became successful. The youths can look on and say, ‘I can make it also because I have someone in my community who basically we can say came from nothing and became something.’”

Enterprise businessman Sean Regis, who through his auto body repair and service centre, Worrel Regis & Company Ltd, supports several Enterprise NGOs. He too said John-Logan’s trifecta award win was well-deserved and showed the community in a positive light.

“I think it is well-deserved because of the amount of work she does in the community. Someone has to do it and I commend her for that. I try to support those people who actually take the time out to do the work.”

“The win means a lot. You know there is this view that nothing good could come out of Enterprise so this is just to show them that, yes, a lot of good could come from this community.”

Norima Francois, 18, a participant of the foundation’s Girls Say Yes peace initiative that was supported by the UN Development Programme (UNDP) said John-Logan is now her mentor as she encapsulates “true leadership.”

“Her work is important to me…She showed us what true leadership was and she always encouraged us as we learnt how to become strong, hardworking females within our community. She has been a great role model for us because she taught us to be brave and that anything we do, we make it our best all the time.

“Sensei Marva is a very hardworking and loving person. She tries her very best to help the youths in the community to achieve their goals and dreams. She loves to help people and it’s amazing what she has done and what she will continue to do within the community.”

Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed described John-Logan as a “beacon of hope and positivity.”

“Her dedication and tireless efforts have made her a true leader and role model for our youths and upcoming leaders.

“Through her work, Mrs Logan has not only uplifted our community but has also been a powerful force for the empowerment of women. Her commitment to creating opportunities and fostering growth has inspired countless individuals to reach their full potential.”

Mohammed said John-Logan was a symbol of the positive change that is possible when one person dedicates themselves to the progress of their community.

“I take great pride in her representation of Chaguanas. She is an inspiration and a true asset to us all, and we are immensely proud of her achievements.”

Mohammed said his office remains committed to supporting John Logan’s work and other individuals who are inspired by her to “be good, do good and feel good.”

Commenting via WhatsApp message on John-Logan’s national award wins, Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit said her office applauds all recipients of national awards especially where it impacts the Chaguanas area.

She said this should serve as “a catalyst for others as we aim to improve the lives of the constituents.”

John-Logan said she is motivated to push herself even further when she sees her hard work bear fruit.

“My motivation…Seeing the young girls through our SEEW (Support, educate, empower women) programme build self-confidence, believe in themselves and become entrepreneurs. (Our students) excelling beyond the sports of martials arts and netball and becoming advocates against gender disinformation, gender-based violence…Young men moving away from crime, violence, and drugs to going back to school or learning a trade, becoming officers, soldiers, policemen, architects, chefs and nurses.

“Families through counselling, socialisation, parenting, conflict resolution and mediation programmes in a better place. Venezuelans migrants feeling a sense of safety with their children being educated in English, life skills and integration through our martial arts, dance, drumming, and art for wellness. Or when our ‘Food for All’ and public education community outreach events ensure that everyone basic needs are being met. This is what keeps pushing me to do more, as their lives improve."

When asked what her hope was for her Enterprise community, John-Logan said she simply wants unity and she will continue to serve her community to make her dream a reality.

“Enterprise is so beautiful but if we come together, it would be even more beautiful. More fantastic!...I am here to serve. Ryu Dan is here to serve.

“My dream is to have a united community. A community where each street can unite with another street, and we look out for each other.”