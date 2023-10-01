Ten-man Fatima stun San Juan North 5-2, take No 1 spot

In this September 20 photo, Fatima College’s Micaiah Leach (R) and East Mucurapo Secondary’s Jemon Gulston battle for possession during a Secondary Schools Football match, at Fatima Grounds, Mucurapo. On Saturday, Fatima beat San Juan North Secondary 5-2 in Round Six of the SSFL’s Premiership Division. - Ayanna Kinsale

TEN-MAN Fatima College moved to the top of the standings in the Secondary Schools Football League premiership division with a 5-2 win in round six over San Juan North Secondary School at the latter’s school ground on Saturday.

Fatima, third before Saturday’s matches, are now first with 13 points. San Juan North dropped from second to third in the table and Naparima College, the leaders before matchday six, are now second after losing to Arima North Secondary 1-0.

Fatima were down to ten men after captain Jaden Williams was sent off after receiving a red card with about 30 minutes left on the clock. The match seemed headed for a draw as with five minutes left the match was tied 2-2.

However, Fatima did not settle for a draw despite being a man down, scoring three goals in the last few minutes. Jonathan Mason found the back of the net in the 87th minute to give Fatima the lead, before he scored again in stoppage time. Rounding off the scoring for Fatima was Michael Chaves, seven minutes into added on time.

Fatima manager Stephen Williams said the plan was not to hold on for a draw after being reduced to ten men.

“We definitely went up there to get three points today and it was by any means necessary, so with ten men it just fuelled the fire even more. That definitely was not the plan (to hold on for a draw). We made some tactical changes, we did not deviate too much from our formation and we still played with our attackers.” Williams commended Mason for his late-game heroics.

“The fighting spirit was there. We went with our college song – Fearless and True. They went up there with the mindset to get three points and the red card did not set them back from the goal.”

It was heartbreak for San Juan as many players were seen crying after the match.Earlier in the contest, national youth player Lindell Sween gave San Juan the lead in the 23rd minute. Jaheem Danclar scored an own goal for San Juan in the 26th minute to make it 1-1, before Aidan De Gannes gave Fatima their first lead of the match in the 33rd minute. Nathan Quashie continued his prolific season, converting in the 45th minute as the match was all square 2-2 at half-time.

Speyside High School got past the struggling Pleasantville Secondary 3-1 at Manny Ramjohn Stadium training field. Lenox Eastman, Riquelme Phillips and Nkosi Quashie were on target for Speyside and finding his name on the score sheet for Pleasantville was Kelon Williams.

In Trincity, Trinity College East came from a goal down to defeat Malick Secondary 2-1 after a goalless first half. In a North zone match at St Mary’s College ground, the home team got past Queen’s Royal College 4-3.

In other results, East Mucurapo defeated Chaguanas North Secondary 3-0, Presentation College San Fernando crushed Bishop’s High School 4-0 and defending champions St Benedict’s College edged St Anthony’s College 1-0.

Round seven will be played on Wednesday.