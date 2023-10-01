Ste Madeleine, Miracle Ministries unbeaten in Championship Division

-

Ste Madeleine Secondary and Miracle Ministries Pentecostal High School maintained their perfect records in the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) championship division to stay atop the south and central zones respectively.

In round five of the division on Friday, Ste Madeleine got a fifth straight win as they got by Siparia West Secondary by a 3-1 margin. Moruga Secondary (12 points) stayed hot on the heels of Ste Madeleine in the south, as they spanked Princes Town West Secondary by a 7-1 margin. Meantime, Point Fortin East Secondary (four points) got their first win of the 2023 campaign as they defeated ASJA Boys College (San Fernando) by a 4-2 margin. Both ASJA and Princes Town West are yet to register a point.

In the central zone, Miracle Ministries strengthened their push towards another "Big 5" championship run as they beat Couva East Secondary 5-1 to get their fifth consecutive win. Carapichaima West Secondary jumped to ten points in the central zone thanks to a massive 13-2 win over ASJA Boys Charlieville.

In the east zone, just three points separate the top three teams. St Augustine Secondary, who were relegated from the premier division last year, lead the table with 12 points from five matches. St Augustine got a valuable 3-2 win over Holy Cross College (four points) on Friday to maintain their two-point lead atop the table.

El Dorado East Secondary (ten points) and Valencia Secondary (nine) points consolidated the second and third spots on the east table with wins over Five Rivers Secondary and El Dorado West Secondary respectively.

In the north zone, Tranquility Secondary and Mucurapo West Secondary played to a 2-2 draw. Belmont Secondary got the better of Diego Martin Central 4-2. Meanwhile, Blanchisseuse Secondary were able to get a big 2-0 win on the road away to Trinity College (Moka) in Moka, Maraval.