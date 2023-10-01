Sophie the New York Fashion Week model

Sophia Hinkson has plans to become a fashion designer some day. -

Ten-year-old Sophia Hinkson has never been to New York City.

But when she visits in February 2024, it will be no ordinary visit.

Sophie, as she is fondly called, will walk the runway at New York Fashion Week as one of New York designer Archie Brown's models.

"Growing up, I saw girls modelling on Instagram and they inspired me to be a model," Sophie told Newsday Kids.

Her grandmother, Marie Bermudez-Hinkson lives in the US, and when she noticed how much Sophie loves modelling she began searching for opportunities, arranged photo shoots, and put together a team to help her granddaughter fulfil her dream. Sophie is being coached on walking on stage by designer Richard Young, and trained on speech, etiquette and confidence building by radio personality and motivational speaker Michelle Borel.

"I'm a little nervous about Fashion Week," she said.

"But I am excited to experience New York."

She will also soon be featured in the US-based Fashion Republic Magazine.

The standard three student of Nelson Street Girls RC School, Port of Spain said she started modelling last year and is enjoying the experience so far. She is also training to model in a local show that will be put on by Richard Young.

She has plans to become a designer too.

"Not at this moment, but it is something I want to do in the future."

Sophie has an IG page on which she interacts with her fans, under the supervision and guidance of her parents. She also has a video journal on which she documents her journey.

She said so far she has been able to balance her modelling and school life.

"It's been hectic, but my mom helps me a lot."

Her mother, Hannah, told Newsday Kids, "I’m proud of her. She's come a long way. She enjoys what she does."

When she is not at school or modelling, Sophie finds time to do other things that she enjoys, like dancing, singing and cooking.

"My favourite thing to cook is Ramen noodles," gourmet style.

"I put a little milk, eggs, salt and butter," she said.