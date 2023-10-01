Ministry reminds sporting bodies to request funds on time

THE Ministry of Sport and Community Development reminded national sporting bodies to request financial assistance at least two months before a meet, after the Trinidad and Tobago Dance Community did not meet the deadline for an international competition last week.

The TT Dance Community asked for sport ministry funding to attend the All Dance America Competition in Panama from September 20-25. Despite a late request, the dance team were still able to participate in Panama.

A sport ministry media release on Saturday, said, “The Ministry of Sport and Community Development is committed to a fair and transparent fund allocation process for various initiatives, including community and sporting groups activities, to ensure equitable opportunities for all applicants. To be eligible for consideration and in line with our established guidelines, funding applications must be submitted within the specified timeframe to be considered for evaluation.” The release said the TT Dance Community did not ask for support in a timely manner.

“The TT Dance Community submitted an application to the ministry on August 7, 2023, which fell outside the specified submission period. On August 10, the ministry informed the group that the fiscal year 2022/2023 was closed for applications, urging the group to submit submissions at least two months before the event or activity commencement.”

The ministry knows the “enthusiasm and commitment of the TT Dance Community to contributing to the community through sports development.” They advised the group to follow the application timeline in the future to ensure that their proposal is adequately evaluated and considered for funding.

The release said the ministry is always willing to help athletes represent TT, but the deadlines must be met. “The Ministry of Sport and Community Development remains steadfast in supporting initiatives encouraging sports engagement, talent cultivation, and community well-being. We congratulate the TT Dance Community on their recent competition success and invite them to apply for funding in the upcoming fiscal year, ensuring that it is submitted within the stipulated application deadlines.”