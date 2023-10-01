Laventille Utd beat PNYC 21-17 in RBL Netball League

Laventille United and Transcend maintained their winning starts to the inters’ division of the Republic Bank Laventille Netball League on Thursday, as action continued at the Lystra Lewis Netball Courts in Mandela Park, St Clair.

Laventille overcame a 9-8 halftime deficit and defeated PNYC 21-17. Goal-attack Kathryn Stapleton connected on 14 of her 26 shots to lead Laventille to their third straight victory.

Transcend got their second straight win in the inters’ division, as they powered their way to a 31-13 victory over Cardinals who have a 1-2 record in the division. Goal-shoot Nicole Small was in a clinical mood for Transcend and found the net with great frequency – scoring on 27 of her 32 attempts.

Arima, who were defeated by Laventille in the inters’ knockout final on September 16, have also recorded consecutive victories in the league.

Those victories came against Cardinals and Hill Girls.

Eastern Quarry Trillers were also handy winners on Thursday, as they recorded a handsome 37-23 win over TT Post in the A2 division to get their second straight win. Goal-attack Nikasha Gomes carried Eastern Quarry on her shoulders in the encounter as she scored 26 of her 34 attempts. TT Post’s goal-attack Giselle Mobson was also efficient as she scored ten of her 12 attempts.

Malvern, Spartom and Defence Force all have identical 1-0 records in the A2 division so far.

In the inters’ division on Saturday, Arima will try to join Laventille atop the standings when they face Spartom.

Toco and Hill Girls will be going after their maiden win in the inters’ division in their encounter.

The premier division will also get underway on Saturday, with Eastern Shooting Stars testing their mettle against the Defence Force in the opening match of that division.