Food vendor, driver robbed in Claxton Bay

A food vendor and her driver were held up at gunpoint and robbed at Claxton Bay on Friday night.

Myrnetta Johnson-Fermin, 43, a food vendor, had just completed sales for the day near a KFC outlet on the Southern Main Road, Claxton Bay.

While waiting for her driver Jimmel Bruce, 30, to pick her up, she was accosted by a man who used a T-shirt wrapped around his head as a mask.

Pointing a gun at her, the man, dressed in a black three quarter pants and red T-shirt, demanded she handed over her money.

He robbed her of TT$2,200 which represented her day’s sale, and ordered her to lie down on the road as he turned the gun on Bruce, who was also robbed.

Bruce was robbed of his wallet, which contained $1,500, and the keys to his white Kia K2700 truck, TCB 9862, which he used to escape.

A party of police officers, including Cpl Charles, PC Guerra and Southern Division Task Force (SDTF) intercepted the truck a short distance away at St John’s Road.

A pair of slippers was found in the vehicle. CSI officers including W/Cpl Charles and PC Sooknanan processed the scene but found no workable prints owing to the type of paint on the vehicle.

No CCTV footage was gathered since the cameras in the vicinity were non-functional.

WPC Paul is continuing enquiries.