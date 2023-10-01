Caribbean cyclists dominate stage three of 'Classic'

Trinidad and Tobago cyclist Emile Abraham -

CARIBBEAN cyclists took the first three spots in stage three of the 2023 Tobago International Cycling Classic on Saturday.

Hasani Hennis of Anguilla and Raiders Cycling Club won the Market Square criterium in one hour, 20 minutes and 23.97 seconds (1:20:23.97) to claim top spot in the 50K race in Scarborough, Tobago. The course was only 1K, allowing spectators the chance to keep track of the leaders in the 50-lap race.

Barbadian brothers Joshua and Jacob Kelly, of Miami Blazers, finished second and third respectively in 1:20:25.14 and 1:20:26.63.

The first TT cyclist to finish was veteran Tobagonian Emile Abraham of Team Pharmaco/JLD, who is still competing at 49. He was sixth in 1:21:09.66. TT's Akil Campbell of Heatwave, second in stage two on Friday, was 11th in 1:21:11.30.

In the 20-lap division two race, national junior cyclist Syndel Samaroo won the category and in the five-lap division three race TT's Javon Ramroop won.

Following stage three, the cyclists and organisers took a break at the Classic Rum Punch Beach Picnic at Pigeon Pt Beach Facility. On Sunday, the final stage of the classic will be held with the gruelling 120K tour of Tobago at 7 am. The fourth and final stage will start and finish at the Esplanade, Scarborough.

The closing ceremony will be held at 4 pm on Sunday at the Cycling Classic Village Compound in Crown Pt.