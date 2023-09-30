Time to stop pussyfooting on crime rise

THE EDITOR: I write to express my deep concern about the state of our city in light of the rampant rise in crime. It is disheartening to witness the seemingly endless cycle of passing the buck and pussyfooting around the issue. Criminals show no restraint or code in their actions, which makes it all the more perplexing why law enforcement often hesitates to take resolute action.

The surge in crime not only threatens the safety of our citizens, but erodes the fabric of our society. It is high time we recognise that this crisis requires more than just rhetoric and vague promises. We need concrete, decisive measures to combat this menace. The blame game and bureaucratic red tape must be set aside.

It is high time our legal system undergoes a thorough revamp. The need for change is pressing, especially when it comes to ensuring that criminals face consequences commensurate with their crimes.

To address the ever-evolving challenges posed by criminal behaviour, our laws must be modernised to provide more equitable and effective punishments. This step is crucial in creating a safer and more just society for all.

Law enforcement agencies should be empowered to act swiftly and effectively, bolstered with the necessary resources, training and technology to address the evolving nature of crime.

Collaborative efforts with the community and organisations working towards crime prevention are essential. We cannot afford to let another day pass by without taking substantial steps to make our streets safe.

Criminals don't operate by a code, and it's high time law enforcement modified its approach. Our citizens deserve nothing less than a concerted, resolute response to this escalating crisis. Let us collectively demand accountability, transparency and, above all, results. The time for action is now.

S BENOIS-SELMAN

via e-mail