Disgusted at treatment from TSTT

File photo: TSTT House

THE EDITOR: I find it necessary to write in disgust about the way TSTT treats customers as I tried Monday for four hours to speak with one of its customer service representatives to no avail.

The manner in which they treat their customers is indeed frustrating. I have tried to reach them through their chat, by telephone and on Facebook messenger with no success.

The irony is that I need to pay bills due to them and need some help in accessing my bill payment system. I do hope this letter will result in some kind of action and that I will be able to contact them and have my situation addressed.

RICHARD LOBO

Diego Martin