Cops probe two murders, fatal police killing

File photo - Jeff K. Mayers

TWO men were killed, and another shot dead by police, in three separate incidents in Chaguanas, Arima and Coryal between Friday night and Saturday morning.

The latest incident occurred in Chaguanas, around 2.30 am on Saturday.

The dead man has been identified as Brandon Romain, also known as Marv.

Marv was reportedly stabbed by during fight near a bar behind the Chaguanas market.

He was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries six hours later.

Police are also investigating the murder of Ronald Edwards, 40, who was killed shortly before 7 pm on Friday, at Demerera Road, Arima.

Reports indicate that Edwards was walking along Hilltop Drive when he was shot in the head and face. Edwards was assisted by passers-by who took him to the Arima Hospital. He was declared dead around 7.20 pm.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 11 are continuing investigations.

Police are also investigating the circumstances under which a man, described a mental outpatient, was killed by one of their colleagues.

Police were called to the Coryal Main Road home, of Forstin Augustus, who was reported to be acting violently.

Police were taken to the side of the house by Augustus’ relatives and they tried tried to calm him down. He reportedly calmed down for a moment but began acting violently again, fighting with the officers, police said.

During the struggle one of the officers noticed Augustus had a cutlass concealed in his pants waist. Officers said as Augustus reached for the cutlass, he was shot in the chest, according to the police report.

He died on the scene.

Investigations are continuing in all three matters.