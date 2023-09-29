We can't wait for crime to knock on our door

THE EDITOR: In the wake of the tragic Guanapo murders, a chilling reminder echoes through our nation. It's a reminder that the demons of society do not discriminate; they don't knock on doors or respect boundaries.

The question that we as a society need to ask is, "Where are the religious groups, the NGOs, and all those mobilisers of marches and protests?" Is it because we believe it will never happen to us? This is the moment when we must collectively say, "I beg to differ."

TT has a history of rallying together during times of crisis. We are known for our resilience and our unity. So, as we face the harrowing aftermath of the Guanapo murders, we must rekindle that spirit of unity.

We cannot wait for tragedy to knock on our own door to start caring. The ills of society are not confined to one neighbourhood or one family, they spread their ugly arms, affecting us all. The concept of "wet your house" isn't just a catchy phrase, it's a profound truth. We must recognise that our neighbour's house is on fire, and the bucket brigade needs to start on ours.

Religious groups, NGOs and community leaders have a pivotal role to play in fostering unity, healing and change. We need to turn their words into actions and, more importantly, involve every citizen in the process. It's not enough to sing "side by side, we stand" on special occasions, it should be ingrained in the very essence of what makes us Trinidadians/Tobagonians.

Unity is not just a concept, it's a necessity. The Guanapo murders are a grim testament to this fact. As a nation, we must unite, support one another, and take action to address the issues plaguing our society.

We cannot afford to be spectators, waiting for tragedy to strike close to home. It's time to stand together, side by side, and work towards a safer, more compassionate TT.

S BENOIS-SELMAN

via e-mail