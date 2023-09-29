T&TEC closes two service centres on Saturdays

File photo of T&TEC POS

The Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) will no longer open its Nicholas Towers, Port of Spain, and Chaguanas customer service centres on Saturdays.

In a post on its Facebook page, the commission said the service will be discontinued from October 1.

It said all its customer service centres will continue their regular opening hours from Monday- Friday from 8 am-3.45 pm.

It added the public can still pay their bills through these means:

Online: Quick Pay (www.ttec.co.tt/quickpay)Commercial banks (online and in bank) BillExpress (Grace Kennedy) SurePay (Massy Stores)

Automated credit card payment (registration required).