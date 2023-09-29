Trinidad and Tobago now a fearful, reclusive society

THE EDITOR: Many citizens of this beautiful country are being passed over as being desensitised, uncaring, numbed to the awful killing fields we are living in.

I wish to disagree. Many of those who are law-abiding are not of that ilk. We are shocked, surprised and saddened by these horrific reports and occurrences. What we also experience is another emotion – fear.

We have become a fearful, reclusive society. Some have even been driven to the depths of paranoia. And that is the reality. What a shame for this beautiful country which has been so blessed by Mother Nature.

Many people see FEAR as an acronym, which could either stand for: face everything and run, or: face everything and rise.

