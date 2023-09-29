San Fernado corporation employee shot dead near work

MURDERED: Keyon Andrews -

Still grieving over the shooting death of Kevon “Faces” Andrews in June, the Andrews family from Pleasantville faced another similar tragedy on Thursday when a gunman shot and killed his brother.

The latest victim, Keyon “Vague” Andrews, 30, died on the pavement at the corner of Chaconia Avenue and Pleasantville Circular at around 9 am.

Andrews, of Orchid Gardens, was a sanitation worker and the father of one. Another man, Kerry Richards, was also shot and wounded. He was at the San Fernando General Hospital. Reports are Andrews was talking to Richards at the front of the San Fernando City Corporation’s District Office when a gunman accosted and shot him.

He fell and died on the spot. Supt Harripersad, WPCs Thompson and Campbell, and other municipal police as well as regular police, went to the scene. The police blocked off part of the road and directed traffic as curious onlookers and relatives gathered.

Andrews’ relatives consoled each other.

Seeing the body on the ground, a resident wept openly, saying the deceased was a “good fella” who did not interfere with people.

On June 28, Andrews’ brother was shot dead at Building C in Orchid Gardens. That shooting also claimed the life of another resident, Cryston “Ming” Lindsay.

They were liming on the first floor, and a gunman ambushed and shot them at around 8 pm. Andrews died at the scene, while Lindsay died at the hospital.

No one has been arrested in both murders.