Rio Claro girl, 13, among two shot dead at home

-

A 13-year-old girl and a male relative were shot dead in their home at Libertville in Rio Claro before dawn on Friday. A third relative was also shot and wounded.

Police said Andrea Lallan was found lying on a bed with gunshot wounds to the head at around 2 am at the family’s home at Old Mayaro Road.

The other victim, Sylvan Lallan, was found on some cushions on the floor in the living room with gunshot wounds to the head. He was lying on his back, bareback and in short blue pants, police said.

The survivor, Eddie Lallan, was taken for treatment at Rio Claro Health Facility, where he told police what had happened.

He said gunmen had started shooting minutes earlier, and other relatives were still on the scene.

The police went to the wooden house, where they found the two bodies. The police cordoned off the area and alerted other relevant authorities.

After viewing the bodies, the DMO, Dr Ramnanan, ordered their removal pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

Eastern Division police, among them acting Insp Mahabir, Sgt Maharaj, PC Daniel, and WPC Kheerai, as well as Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region II), including Sgt Ramsahai, and PCs Rambhajan, Gillead and Barra, were at the scene.

The police found eight spent shells of 9mm ammunition.