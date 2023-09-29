National awardee Eric Mc Cree calls coaching 'a labour of love'

Her excellency Christine Kangaloo, right, presents Eric Mc Cree, the Hummingbird Medal Silver, in the sphere of community, youth and national development. - Photo courtesy Office of the President

TT and Pt Fortin New Jets athletics coach Eric Mc Cree, described coaching as a labour of love after receiving Hummingbird Silver at the Republic Day National Awards ceremony at President's House on Sunday.

According to the Office of the President, "The Humming Bird Medal is awarded for loyal and devoted service in any field of human endeavour or for gallantry or other humane action to the Republic of TT."

Mc Cree, who started coaching when he was in his thirties, has been selected to be a national coach more than five times and many of his athletes represent TT at both junior and senior levels. He formed Pt Fortin New Jets in 2010 with Reynold Porterlea.

"It always feels good when you are recognised for your work that you doing in the community," Mc Cree told Newsday.

In an interview with Newsday, Mc Cree paid homage to former coach Lawrence St Hillaire, who was his coach and mentor. Mc Cree, 63, was a former TT 400-metre and 800m athlete.

Some of the national athletes Mc Cree has coached are Natasha Fox, Devin Augustine, Onal Mitchell and Kashief King. Pt Fortin New Jets are always well-represented on national junior teams and many of Mc Cree's athletes obtain academic scholarships to study in the US.

"I think that all coaches that labour down in the mills like me...I think most of them a deserving."

He named local coaches such as Dr Ian Hypolite, Gunness Persad, Kent Barton and others who have dedicated their lives to the sport. "All these guys deserving of some kind of recognition for their efforts...that's labour of love. You spend your own money just to see children succeed at life or give them a shot."

Mc Cree said he is a humble servant, saying, "I really don't want any fame. I want to live by the work I am doing. It is extremely important for my community and I am getting the opportunity to give kids some of the chances that I did not have."