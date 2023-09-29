Mexican beats Campbell to Tobago Cycling Classic stage 2 win

TICC stage two winner Eder Frayre, second from left, with second place TTa Akil Campbell, left, third placed American Sam Smith, third from left, and fourth ranked, Tobagonian veteran Emile Abraham. - Courtesy TICC

OLYMPIAN and Mexican road cyclist Eder Frayre improved on his runner-up performance in stage one, division one of the Tobago International Cycling Classic (TICC) on Thursday, when he pedalled to victory in stage two, along Milford Road Extension, on Friday.

Frayre, representing Legion of Los Angeles, showed resilience on day two and topped the 36-man field over the 90km distance. His winning time was two hours, 12 minutes and 23.98 seconds (2:12:23.98), across nine laps.

Frayre’s victory sees him enter stage three on Saturday with the yellow leader's jersey.

Coming in an impressive second, after failing to complete the 100km course on the first day, was TT endurance cyclist Akil Campbell (Heatwave). Campbell crossed the finish line over two minutes behind Frayre, in 2:14:49.98.

Under-23 American Sam Smith of Bike Works p/b Fred Beans rode to third in 2:14:50.16. His effort saw him emerge victorious among the U23s.

Rounding off the top five in stage two were division one cyclists: Tobago-born, multiple national road champion Emile Abraham (2:14:50.27) of Team Pharmaco/JLD and American Gavin Hlady (2:14:50.83) of Heatwave. Hlady was second among the U23s.

Thursday’s stage one winner and defending TICC champion, American Jonathan Brown, had a tough day on the bike as he slipped to sixth. The Miami Blazers rider clocked 2:14:51.24.

TT cyclists also had some improved performances on day two as Raiders’ Liam Trepte, a freshly crowned National Road Criterium champion, placed eighth (2:14:52.27) while Heatwave’s Enrique de Comarmond was tenth (2:14:52.49).

The only other two TT finishers on Friday were 17th-placed Tariq Woods (Turning Point) in 2:17:58.31 and Heatwave’s Benjamin Mouttet (2:18:12.37), who placed 22nd.

Additionally, stage one of division two also rode off along Milford Road Extension on Friday.

TT’s U19 junior male cyclist Jadian Neaves opened his 2023 TICC account with a win, in 1:11:52.91. Neaves was sixth in the time trial event at the recently concluded Junior Caribbean Road Championships.

Coming in second was another U19, TT’s double Commonwealth Youth Games medallist Syndel Samaroo, in 1:14:35.97 while elite male Andre Greene came in third in 1:14:36.37.

US-based women’s pro cyclist Alexi Ramirez (1:14:37.52) was fourth overall in this division, but first among the women. U19 female Benavides Juliana (1:14:38.31) was fifth.

Altogether, 51 riders competed in division two.

And in the first race of division three, juvenile Javon Ramroop completed the nine kilometre distance in 16 minutes flat. He won the stage ahead of tinymite Maurice Lopez (16:01.08) and elite Jevon Adams (16:01.70), who were third and fourth respectively.

The penultimate division one stage race – Scarborough Criterium – begins on Saturday on Wilson Road from 8am. It’s a 60-lap event with each lap approximately 1km.

Division two and three cyclists also continue their stage races on Saturday, before the final 120km Tour of Tobago on Sunday.