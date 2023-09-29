HRMATT mixes it up

Leann Hosein, Healthnet, and Dr Navi Muradali, Patient Connect. -

The Human Resource Management Association of Trinidad and Tobago (HRMATT) held its second mixer event for the year at the Bungalow, St Clair, which was attended by several human resource and other business professionals across various sectors.

A media release said there were numerous highlights, including an informal address by HRMATT's president Cavelle Joseph-St Omer who highlighted the organisation's achievements over the past year at the September 22 event.

She emphasised the importance of collaborations between the organisation, its stakeholders and partners, in not just advancing the profession locally and regionally but in promoting national and regional development at the September 22.

Joseph-St Omer invited everyone to the upcoming biennial conference in November, HR; Into the Metaverse, which in many ways promises to be a game changer, the release said. She delved a bit into the significance of honouring deserving human resource practitioners across the region at the organisation’s second Legacy Awards ceremony, also in November, the release said.

Among the highlights was the presentation of prizes and a karaoke session which was a hit with those in attendance.