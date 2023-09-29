Fyzabad man killed, friend injured

Radica Smith and son Rishi Smith who was shot and killed in Fyzabad on Wednesday night

The mother of a 33-year-old murder victim, Rishi “Cookie” Smith, does not know how she will carry on with her life without him.

Between sobs at her home in Fyzabad on Thursday, Radica Smith, 57, told Newsday: “ He was my eyeball. He was always there for me. I do not know how I will make out without him. He was a really nice son. This is a great loss for me. He never gave me any trouble.”

Rishi and another man, Emmanuel Cudjoe, 30, were liming with other people at Archibald Street in Fyzabad at around 10.30 pm when three gunmen approached them and opened fire. The gunmen, wearing dark-coloured coveralls and hoodies, ran off into a nearby street.

Rishi, of Delhi Road, and Cudjoe, of Archibald Street, were hit. There were no other reports of injuries.

They were taken to the Siparia Health Facility and transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital. Rishi died, and Cudjoe was in critical condition.

South Western Division police, including acting W/Insp Taitt, Sgt Ramjattan, Cpl Ramnarine, PC Moreno and WPC Ashby, went to the scene and gathered evidence.

The police recovered 17 spent 9mm shells, a live round of 9mm ammunition, and seven 12-gauge spent cartridges.

Smith said that her son worked as a mechanic, and as far as she knew, he had no enemies. He moved out of her home three months ago but frequently visited her.

Rishi was not married and did not have any children.

“Last night, his girlfriend called and asked if I heard what happened. I said no. She came and picked me up, and we went to the hospital. He would call me regularly, and I was waiting for his call. He comes and checks on me almost every day. He loved to cook, so some people called him Cookie. I guess he has gone to meet his father,” Smith said. Rishi’s father died eight years ago from natural causes.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police were informed of the death.

Investigations are ongoing.