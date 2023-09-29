Crime-fighting strategies for Trinidad and Tobago

Rushton Paray -

THE EDITOR: As the Government contemplates the pressing challenges of crime and security, it is crucial to look beyond our shores and consider the successes of other nations. Across the globe, countries have grappled with similar challenges, and their experiences offer valuable insights that can guide our strategies. We do not need to reinvent the wheel.

The foundation of any effective crime-deterrence mechanism is its legislative framework. Singapore, for instance, has long been recognised for its low crime rates, a success attributed to its strict laws for major crimes. The stringent penalties for offences such as kidnapping and robbery in Singapore serve as potent deterrents.

Similarly, the UK's pioneering use of DNA databases for crime detection offers a blueprint. Their National DNA Database has been instrumental in solving numerous cold cases and has acted as a deterrent for potential offenders.

Beyond legislation, the state must also adopt innovative and proven policies. India's Aadhaar programme stands out as a beacon in this regard. This biometric database has revolutionised identity verification and streamlined countless governmental processes.

In the US, law enforcement agencies in states like California have seen the benefits of mobile biometric devices, enhancing the efficiency of police checks.

The extensive CCTV network in the UK underscores the importance of surveillance in modern crime-fighting.

Australia's embrace of automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) systems showcases the potential of technology in enhancing road safety and aiding law enforcement.

Canada's Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) system exemplifies the advantages of digitised immigration services. Meanwhile, Estonia's e-Government initiative stands as a testament to the transformative power of digitisation.

While a direct parallel to the proposed TrustPin Network might not exist, the underlying concept resonates with community policing initiatives seen in places like Japan. Here, local businesses and residents collaborate closely with law enforcement, fostering a sense of community and shared responsibility for safety.

China's integrated surveillance network offers a glimpse into the future of urban security.

However, as we draw from these international examples and consider our path forward, it is essential to recognise a fundamental truth: fighting crime requires collaboration and consensus.

The leadership needed lies in our Parliament. The strategies and tools are at our disposal, but their effective implementation hinges on our collective will and co-operation.

The nation is watching all of us closely, awaiting decisive action and unity in purpose. The safety and future of TT depend on our ability to rise above divisions, work collaboratively, and prioritise the well-being of our citizens.

The time for decisive action, underpinned by collaboration, is now.

I trust the Government has a genuine interest in collaborating with the Opposition United National Congress as I am sure we are ready and willing to continue to act in the interest and welfare of all – as we have always done.

RUSHTON PARAY

MP, Mayaro