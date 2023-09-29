Coco Velvet screening for Miss Tobago pageant

Giselle La Ronde-West -

Coco Velvet International fashion and model management agency will host a Miss Tobago Beauty Pageant and Tobago Top Model Contest on February 4, 2024, at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex in Scarborough.

The agency will begin screening interviews on October 2, from 3- 5:30 pm at the Scarborough Library to select 12 delegates from villages across Tobago to compete at the finale, a media release said.

The winner will represent Tobago in the Miss World Trinidad and Tobago Beauty Pageant.

The judging panel will be headed by Miss World 1986 Giselle La Ronde-West and Charu Lochan Dass, the national franchise director for the Miss World TT pageant.

Candidates selected at the screening interview will be enrolled in the Tobago Creative Arts Workshop which will run from October 31- January 31, 2024 at the Annie Mitchell-Gift Auditorium, Tobago Library Services Scarborough branch

More info:

Visit Coco Velvet International on Instagram and Facebook for delegate requirements and criteria, or WhatsApp 620-2316