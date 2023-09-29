CariFin winners

Team Sagicor poses with the winners of Mr and Ms CariFin competitions Jaden Richards, seated left, and Keziah Mc Shine -

The winners of the Mr and Ms CariFin competitions are Jaden Richards and Keziah Mc Shine both from team Sagicor which participated in various activities along with other financial organisations.

Mc Shine beat Trishana Rajnath of Maritime Financial into second place and Twilia Reis of Scotiabank who placed third.

Richards triumphed over Jonathan Pierre of Central Bank in second place and Scotiabank's Ayinde Fraser who placed third.

The CariFin Games is a fitness event for people in the financial services sector. The events took place at the CariFin Games family fun day at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Representatives from the Central Bank, Scotiabank, Maritime Financial, Republic Bank, Unit Trust Corporation and Sagicor participated in the events.