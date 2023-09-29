Bankers Association appoints new president

THE BANKERS’ Association of TT (BATT) has announced Gayle Pazos as the association’s new president.

In a release sent to the media, the association said Pazos was appointed as president on August 10.

She was formally installed as president at BATT’S hand over and thank you ceremony on September 13.

Pazos is the senior vice president and managing director of Scotiabank.

At the ceremony she highlighted the critical role in advancing the economic growth of the country.

“We are a critical part of the social fabric, and engines of economic growth We will continue to demonstrate the enduring strength of the local banking sector by remaining committed to transparency and accountability, increased focus on customer and support for financial inclusion and sustainability,” she said.

Pazos takes over from Richard Downie, managing director of RBC Royal Bank.

The association expressed its gratitude to him and his team for their contributions.