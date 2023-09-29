Army coach laments draw: No freebies in Caribbean Cup

Athletic Club PoS's John Paul Rochford hits a volley against Defence Force FC during the Concacaf Caribbean Cup at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain on Thursday. - Daniel Prentice

DEFENCE Force coach Lloyd Andrews wants a more clinical performance from his players in their next Concacaf Caribbean Cup match after being held to a 1-1 draw by fellow local team AC Port of Spain at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on Thursday.

A goal in stoppage time from substitute Brent Sam rescued a point for Defence Force, after Michel Poon-Angeron gave AC Port of Spain the lead in the 76th minute. Andrews said his players will need to be hungry for a win.

"In life, hardly likely people giving you things for free, so we have to go next week Wednesday and do the job ourselves," Andrews said.

Third-placed Defence Force will play second-placed Moca FC of Dominican Republic on Wednesday from 8.06 pm at Hasely Crawford Stadium, needing a win to finish in the top two of Group A to advance to the semi-finals.

Army were lacklustre in the first half against AC Port of Spain, but played with more intent in the second half.

"Very dissatisfied with the performance and the outcome of the game, because we came here after working very hard for the last three weeks with the expectation of coming away with three points. We didn't and that was a failure," Andrews said.

"We have to go back to the drawing board to ensure that each one understands their role and function, because what was applied today you could see there were little glitches here and there. We need to iron out those glitches."

Defence Force substitutes made a difference as Hashim Arcia tested AC goal-keeper Jadel Poon-Lewis multiple times and Sam continued his form in front of goal.

"When you make substitutes it's definitely to impact the game," Andrews said. "Because how the game was going we had to change those plans and bring in players who better understand (the game plan) at that point in time, because they are fresh."

Defence Force have had a hectic 2023 playing more than 20 matches in the TT Premier League and then switching focus to the Concacaf Caribbean Cup.

Andrews admitted his players looked weary.

"Up until tonight they did quite well holding up their fitness, but as you could see tiredness started to step in at a time where we are not accustomed to, so we have to pay attention to that. We don't want to overload the guys, so we will have to taper off going into Wednesday's game."

Despite the draw, Andrews commended his players for the effort. "I just want to say thanks to the guys – don't mind they would have drawn today, but I think they have been working quite hard...We just have to keep working."

AC Port of Spain coach Walt Noriega and Poon-Angeron both reflected on the club's Caribbean Cup campaign, saying a lack of goals cost them points.

Noriega said, "The four games we played, it's always AC Port of Spain dominating the games, but as you say: possession don't win you games. You have to execute on the final third, but it is something we will go back to the drawing board and rectify and add the additional (strategies) that we need to get that final third correct."

Thursday's match was AC's final match in the competition, ending last in Group A with one point from four matches.

Poon-Angeron agrees with his coach. "I'm glad to get on the score sheet. We've been struggling to score goals as you can see in this game. In the first half we had a number of chances, but we weren't able to convert them. Even in the earlier games in the tournament we weren't able to convert our chances. I was glad to put one away. I am gutted that we conceded one at the end, but it felt good to score."