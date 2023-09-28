TTMA leads October trade mission to Guyana

TTMA president Roger Roach. -

The Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA) will lead a trade mission to Guyana at the beginning of October.

The TTMA, in a release, said a delegation of 31 companies and 45 participants, including Eximbank and exporTT will travel to Guyana from October 3-7.

The delegation is being led by TTMA president Roger Roach.

"This mission aims to strengthen ties with our Caricom neighbour and foster new relationships between TT and Guyanese companies. Guyana remains a significant trading partner for TT, ranking in the top five export destinations in the Caribbean. Main exports consist of mineral fuels, beverages, food and beverage items, chemical products and paper-related commodities just to name a few," the release said.

The sectors participating in the mission consist of food and beverage, chemical, construction, household products, agro-processing, cargo and services.

The release said this is the second consecutive physical trade mission to Guyana for the TTMA since covid19, with a virtual trade mission taking place in 2021.

"Guyana will continue to be on the trade mission schedule for the TTMA, due to the opportunities presented for mutual trade. TTMA looks forward to a successful event as we continue to strengthen ties between the business communities of both countries," the release said.