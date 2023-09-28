Tobago International Classic rides off today

In this file photo, Division Three cyclists compete during stage one of the Tobago Cycling Classic, from Milford Road Extension, Shaw Park, on October 14, 2022. - David Reid

Stage one of the Tobago International Cycling Classic pedals off at Grange Bay, Mt Irvine, from 8am.

The five-lap 100km distance will be contested by division one riders only while division two cyclists take on a 40km distance.

On Wednesday, all teams, managers, officials and sponsors attended the classic’s official opening ceremony and technical briefing at the cycling village compound at Crown Point Hotel.

Stage two gets going on Friday, from the same time, with the start and finish point at Farm Road, Shaw Park, Scarborough. Division one completes the same distance, division two 50km and division three, 10km.

The penultimate stage rides off on Saturday while the classic climaxes with its feature event; a 120km stage four Tour of Tobago, which will start and end at the Esplanade, Scarborough will be followed by the closing ceremony at 4pm at the village compound.