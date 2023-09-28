Tobago: Ease the pressure on the small man

The I Love Tobago sign at the Scarborough Esplanade. - Ayanna Kinsale

AN increase in the minimum wage, fresh strategies to market tourism, measures to facilitate greater efficiency on the air- and seabridge and autonomy for Tobago.

Tobago stakeholders are hoping these issues, among others, will be addressed in Monday’s budget presentation, as the island seeks to rebuild post-covid19.

President of the Carnbee/Mt Pleasant Village Council Henry Smith said inflation is perhaps the major issue affecting Tobagonians.

So he believes the government should consider increasing the minimum wage from $17.50 an hour to $30 to mitigate the hardships being felt by citizens on the ground.

Smith told Newsday, “Inflation is something else. Every day you go to the market and the grocery, the prices rising, and some people are still living on 2013 salaries. There is no change.”

At the post-Cabinet media briefing on September 14, the Prime Minister said the government was considering increasing the minimum wage to assist citizens in the lower-income bracket struggling with the increasing cost of living. But he warned that an increase could have the unwanted effect of increasing inflation.

Smith, who retired as a daily-paid THA worker eight years ago, said he gets a $2,500 monthly pension and a National Insurance pension of $3,000.

But he said it is still difficult to make ends meet.

“Since 2015, I home. I have no other income more than the pension I getting, and the NIS. And out of my NIS, I still paying a small loan in the credit union.”

Smith said pensioners, those getting disability grants and others on small, fixed incomes are feeling the pinch.

“I want to see those kinds of changes in easing the pressures on the small man.”

President of the Charlotteville Village Council Dexter Hackett supported Smith’s call for measures to combat inflation.

“The cost of living is too high, and we need central government to step in to mitigate the effects: either control the costs or give us more money (allocation).”

He believes inflation and other problems affecting the island could be solved with an increased budgetary allocation.

In the fiscal 2023-2024 budget, THA had asked the government for $3.97 billion, but received $2.5 billion.

Hackett said, “I am hoping to see that central government treats Tobago much better in terms of allocation because like we out of funds here to do anything. It looking bad and everybody seeing it.”

He said some workers were experiencing difficulties in getting their salaries and even back pay.

“For the man on the ground, these are the main things. There are people who cannot help themselves. They need help. But if the THA could be properly funded, we will be okay.”

Hackett, alluding to the shortages in basic food items and other commodities caused by the recent absence of the Cabo Star cargo vessel, also said plans for a more efficient inter-island transport network must be addressed in the budget.

President of the Castara Tourism Development Association Brian Taylor says more money should be pumped into the island’s tourism sector, particularly promotions and marketing.

“Tobago needs more input in tourism, because we are not seeing where it is projecting well regionally and internationally,” he said. “The reason is that we have not funded tourism well from the central government. Because of that, we can’t really promote the island the way we are supposed to. So I think a bigger budget for Tobago will help boost the island’s economy.”

Taylor said the airbridge, a critical element in the tourism thrust, must also be revisited.

He referred to Caribbean Airlines Ltd’s (CAL’s) position that it is not financially viable to increase its number of flights to the island, adding, “We don’t see it like that. We see it as an essential part of transportation, and it also helps to drive economic activity across the board.”

Taylor suggested more money should be pumped into CAL so that there can be more flights and increased tourist arrivals.

He said he knew of instances within the past three months in which many Trinidadians had to shelve their plans owing to the absence of flights.

“There are so many islands that they can go to. You could take a plane and go to Grenada or Barbados easily, but just to go to Tobago is a problem.

"These are the areas they have to look into.”

The government, Taylor said, also needs to look toward getting direct international flights to the island.

Noting the issue has been on the front burner for years, the Tobago Youth Council said it would like to see a “clear and comprehensive plan” for economic diversification.

Council president Dayreon Mitchell said proper investment in sectors that have the potential for growth and sustainability is essential.

“A well-defined roadmap for diversification will provide much-needed clarity and direction for our economic future,” he contends.

Mitchell said the council is also hoping to see more investment in land and home-ownership opportunities. The longstanding issue of land title in Tobago must also be addressed.

“On a national scale, we urge the government to invest in home-ownership opportunities, as the current HDC system isn’t working effectively. It has been years since we’ve seen major housing developments, and young adults aspiring toward purchasing their own homes are facing significant challenges.”

Mitchell is also anticipating the announcement of an education policy on migrant children in schools.

“Given the significant number of Venezuelan students on both islands, we believe it is imperative to have a national education policy that addresses the integration of migrant children into our education system.”

The council, he said, recommends that resources be allocated to train teachers on how to effectively incorporate these students into the classroom, bridging language and communication gaps.

“Ensuring the seamless integration of migrant children will not only benefit them but also contribute to a more inclusive and harmonious society.”

The Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA), meanwhile, is adopting a wait-and-see approach to Monday’s presentation.

It said the items contained in the budget would be an indication of the government’s “true disposition and intent” regarding Tobago’s positioning in the country’s development agenda.

The party said, “This central government administration as well as previous administrations and the current THA administrations, have all dropped the ball in recognising that Tobago is half of the nation that is TT and have consistently viewed the island as nothing more than a 'ward' of Trinidad that is chronically dependent with no potential to make meaningful contributions to national development.”

It said despite its size and composition, Tobago is half the country and must therefore be treated as such.

The IDA, led by Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus, said sufficient resources must be invested in preparing the island for greater powers so that it can develop in a manner that ensures it stands and walks “side by side” with the other half of the nation, Trinidad.

It added, “This mental and ideological shift in national perspective will then be reflected in the budgetary allocation of resources since it would be fully appreciated that allocation to Tobago’s development is also an allocation to TT’s development as a nation in its entirety."

The party said Tobago’s development must be recognised for its potential to be a critical contribution to the national development and its diversification agenda.