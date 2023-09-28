Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer 5k to race off October 7

In this October 29, 2018 file photo, participants of the Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer 5K make their way around the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - Newsday File Photo

The first in-person, post-pandemic, Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer 5k runs off from the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on October 7.

The bank’s flagship race has been held for over 20 years in support of raising cancer awareness. Their last physical race was held in 2019, before the covid19 pandemic.

This year, Scotiabank made the decision to open registration to 500 male participants, and this division is already sold out.

The deadline for online registration is Thursday (today). Interested participants can register by logging on to info@registerfor5k.com.

Scotiabank TT general manager Cindy Mohammed said they’re excited to host this event after a three-year hiatus.

“Cancer is a disease that affects so many and we know this event holds a special place in our hearts. We pay homage to the survivors who will join us on the day and thank our sponsors and participants for their support as they come out in their numbers to help raise awareness of the importance of early screening,” she said.

Package collection takes place on Saturday from 10am to 4pm at Gulf City Mall, La Romaine or the Queen’s Park Oval ballroom in Port of Spain. Registrants will need to specify their location of choice.

In-person registration is also available on Saturday at both pick-up points.

There will also be merchandise from baby pink caps to glass bottles, fanny packs, vintage tie-dye to charity pink, white or ash grey options and even crop tops on sale.

The Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer Programme has been in existence for over 20 years. It involves two hallmark events – Scotiabank Charity Golf Tournament and the Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer (WABC) 5K.

It started with just a few hundred participants but has grown into the largest all-female race in the western hemisphere. The event attracts thousands of participants and supporters who walk, jog, run and stand on the side-lines to help raise awareness of the disease that affects so many.

To date, over 21,000 women have benefitted from cancer screening services because of our many registrants and sponsors support over the years.

For more information, contact 776-1583 or log on to info@registerfor5k.com.