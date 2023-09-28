Naps, San Juan on five-game win-streak in SSFL

St Benedict’s College player Josiah Ochoa (C) looks to kick the ball during the Secondary Schools Football League Premiership Division match, on Wednesday, at Fatima Grounds, Mucurapo. The match ended 0-0. - Ayanna Kinsale

Four-time Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division champions Naparima College and San Juan North Secondary maintained their perfect starts to the 2023 season, as they both got their fifth straight wins on Wednesday.

Naparima defeated Malick Secondary by a 3-0 margin to maintain their lead atop the standings on goal difference.

San Juan moved up to second spot as they eked out a 1-0 win over Arima North Secondary at the Arima Velodrome, courtesy of a goal in first-half stoppage-time time by Jaheem Danclar.

Fatima College (13 points) remained unbeaten but they slipped a place to third spot, after playing to a goalless draw against reigning champions St Benedict’s College (five points) at the former school’s ground in Mucurapo. After a cautious start, both teams fashioned good chances throughout the 90 minutes, but their finishing left a lot to be desired. Benedict’s TT under-17 forward Malachi Webb was arguably the most dangerous player on the evening, as his bustling and direct running often troubled the Fatima defenders. Whenever Webb breached the Fatima defence though, he found a worthy nemesis between the uprights - goalkeeper Tristan Edwards.

The hosts had chances of their own in front of goal. But when last year’s national Intercol champs got past Thane Devenish in the Benedict’s goal, the defenders came to the rescue.

On at least two occasions in the match, Benedict’s players made heroic clearances in the six-yard box to keep the scores goalless.

In the first half, Benedict’s playmaker Josiah Ochoa made a timely intervention when Aidan DeGannes looked destined to give the hosts the lead from close range. Then, in the 48th minute, Joshua Demas made the best defensive play of the game as he cleared off the line after Devenish flapped at a deep free kick from Fatima captain Jaden Williams.

The draw leaves Fatima two points off the top of the table. For Benedict’s though, it leaves the defending champions ten points off the pace currently being set by the high-flying Naparima.

Elsewhere, St Anthony’s College (nine points) recorded the biggest win of the round, as they hammered Chaguanas North Secondary by a 10-1 margin in Edinburgh, Chaguanas. Midfielder Aalon Wright-Wilson scored a hat-trick to lead the charge for the Westmoorings Tigers who now climb to fourth on the table.

On Serpentine Road in St Clair, Bishop’s High School (Tobago) got their first win of the season as they defeated Queen’s Royal College 1-0. Khaieem Lewis scored the winning goal for Bishop’s. Meantime, in Tobago, Speyside Secondary moved up to seven points after getting a creditable 1-1 draw with South powerhouse Presentation College San Fernando (eight points).