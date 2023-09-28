Liam Trepte, Alexi Ramirez win cycling criterium events

Liam Trepte -

LIAM TREPTE and Alexi Ramirez won the men's and women's elite titles respectively when the National Road Criterium Championships were held along the Southern Main Road, Caroni on Sunday.

Trepte of Raiders Cycle and Multisport club won the 16-lap event men's race, finishing ahead of Tariq Woods of Evolution Cycling and Nathan Alexander, also of Evolution.

National cyclist Ramirez won the elite women's category as the Heatwave/Miami Blazers rider completed the nine-lap race in front of Cheyenne Awai (Heatwave) and national junior cyclist Phoebe Sandy (Madonna Wheelers).

Trepte also won the men's Under-23 crown with his win in the elite division, while Sandy's third place among the elite women was enough to land top spot in the women's Under-23 category.

Syndel Samaroo and Makaira Wallace, who represented TT at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games at the National Cycling Centre in Couva, won the junior men's and women's crowns.

Other winners:

Juvenile Men: Zion Lucas (Arima Wheelers)

Juvenile Women: Renelle Bernard (Madonna Wheelers)

Tinymites Men: Kafele Desomareaux (Arima Wheelers)

Tinymites Women: Naomi Garcia (JLD Cycling)

Masters 40-49: Aaron Dowridge (Raiders)

Masters 50-59: Ronald Melville (Raiders)

Masters 60-69: Wayne Samuel (Hummingbird)

Master 70+: Robert Farrell (Evolution)