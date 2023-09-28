Join us on the water taxi, Mr Minister

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: This is an open letter to the Minister of Works and Transport.

It has been about three months since my last invitation for you to take a ride on the water taxi with passengers. An offer which, unfortunately, you did not accept.

However, I am again extending an invitation to you to take a ride with us. Sit with us in the terminal on benches that are missing screws as we wait for the departure of the water taxi from San Fernando. Bask with us in the nauseating scent of raw sewerage for more than an hour on our commute. Raw sewerage you may ask? Yes, that's correct!

After the Republic Day weekend spent highlighting the nation's accomplishments, passengers on the 6.30 am sailing on September 26 sat breathing in the sickening scent of sewerage. The things south commuters endure just to get to work on time!

Please, Mr Minister, use your good office and look into the happenings of the water taxi service. Hundreds of commuters from south Trinidad rely on it every day to get to and from Port of Spain. However, the service is continuously deteriorating due to improper management.

The water taxis never board on time and never leave on time. At the time of writing this letter at 7.33 on September 26, the 6.30 am sailing had not yet disembarked in Port of Spain. Complaints about the 4.30 pm sailing never being on time resulted in management simply changing the sailing time to 4.45 pm. And that sailing still does not leave on time. Why do passengers have to suffer to get to Port of Spain for our 8 am jobs?

More importantly, you as the Minister of Works and Transport can change this poor service for the better, if you experience what we experience by taking a ride on the water taxi. Come on, minister, please take a ride on the water taxi with us.

CANDICE ALEXANDER

San Fernando