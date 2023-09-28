Ex-cop sentenced to 7 years for causing death by dangerous driving

AN ex-police officer has been sentenced to seven years' hard labour for causing the death of a man by dangerous driving in Couva in 2003.

Premraj Kelawan, 51, has also been disqualified from driving for 15 years.

He was sentenced by Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglaas who said the excessive speed he was driving at and his lack of remorse were the two aggravating factors which warranted a custodial sentence.

Kelawan went on trial in April at the San Fernando First Criminal Court an in May was found guilty of causing the death of Ralph Ali Baksh on March 11, 2003.

He was remanded to prison for sentencing.

It was the prosecution's case, led by Rhea Libert and Ananda Gobin, that Kelawan was diving along the Couva Main Road when he overtook a parked vehicle and collided with one driven by Baksh.

Baksh died at the scene of the crash.

In a plea of mitigation, Kelawan's attorney, Michael Rooplal, asked the court for leniency because of his client's age, his previous good character and to consider the testimonials of his two young sons who said their father was their source of emotional support.

Also representing Kelawan was attorneys Jagdeo Singh and Vishan Girwar.