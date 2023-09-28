Delighted by medal for Ashton Ford

Ashton Ford with his Hummingbird Medal (Silver). - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: I am delighted to hear that Ashton Ford has been awarded the Hummingbird Medal (Silver).

My delight is an acknowledgement of the sterling efforts he made while serving at our London high commission. He was instrumental in making the hallowed rooms of the commission open and welcoming to the diaspora. But even more important were his efforts in creating strong partnerships with all the organisations in the UK.

Struggling to stamp the TT arts and culture on the British artscape, Ford used his diplomatic status, his personal empathetic approach, and his determination to increase the positive optics of Carnival to make us all proud to be Trinis to de bone.

ANSEL WONG

via e-mail