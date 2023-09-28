Chloe Ajodha begins women's golf title defence on Saturday

Golfer Chloe Ajodha. - Newsday FILE PHOTO/Angelo Marcelle

Chloe Ajodha begins defence of her Agostini Insurance Brokers (AIB) 2-day Ladies Golf Invitational A class title at St Andrews Golf Club in Moka, Maraval on Saturday and Sunday.

Ajodha will be trying to repeat, and her fellow TT teammate Jada Charles and upcoming juniors, Eise Laborde and Isabella Ramdeen, will have to bring their best to unseat her.

This is the second 36-hole competition to be held this year for women, the first being the St Andrews Ladies Golf Open, held in February. At that tourney, Ajodha placed second, behind winner Ye Ji Lee.

At this weekend’s invitational, there will be three flights to accommodate all levels of golfers playing 36 holes, over two days.

Additionally, a one-day 18-hole competition will be held for golfers with higher handicaps in an effort to encourage beginners to get a taste of competitive play. They play on Sunday.

A statement issued by the club on Wednesday said, “The Moka golf course has faced some challenging weather over the last few months, but the organisers are looking forward to some drier weather over the weekend which will promote the usual hard and fast greens when the Moka golf course can bare its teeth.”