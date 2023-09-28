Chief Sec: Seven-man team to monitor Kilgwyn Bay project

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine - File photo/David Reid

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine says the developers of a proposed 500-room luxury resort at Kilgwyn Bay in southwest Tobago have agreed to establish a seven-man team to monitor its construction and ensure that the environment is protected and preserved.

The team, he said, will comprise five people nominated by the THA.

“So you could put people to monitor as they build and ensure that they do so in tandem with the environment and ensure they have eco-friendly designs, construction and that they can protect our environment from the waste that would be emitted from their plants,” Augustine said on Tuesday night at a district town meeting at the Canaan/Bon Accord Multipurpose Facility.

Augustine first mentioned the project last November in his address at the 43rd edition of World Travel Market at the ExCel exhibition centre in London, England. But he said, then, he was not at liberty to name the developer.

Newsday learnt the developers acquired 46 acres (18.7258 hectares) of land at Kilgwyn Bay but the resort is being built on approximately 26 acres of it.

On Tuesday, Augustine said a lot of misinformation was being spread about the project.

“It is not a government project. It is a private project. One hundred per cent private project on 100 per cent privately-owned lands.”