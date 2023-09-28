Arms, drugs seized – suspect facing deportation

SEIZED: This homemade shotgun was seized by police during an anti-crime exercise. - Photo courtesy TTPS

Southern Division Task Force (SDTF) officers seized a firearm and a quantity of narcotics at the home of a man who is wanted abroad.

A TTPS press release said that at around 6.15 am on Tuesday, task force officers went to Western Division, where they executed a search warrant at a house in Good Wood Park, Diego Martin.

While searching a vehicle on the premises, the officers found a quantity of cocaine. A further search of the vehicle led to a C22LR firearm with two rounds of ammunition.

The officers also executed an extradition warrant for the suspect, who goes by several aliases, and is wanted in the United States on several drug-related charges. This exercise was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Smith, ASP Phillip and Insp Ramlogan. It was supervised by Sgt Joseph and Sgt Mason of the Southern Division Task Force and Cpl Plenty and Cpl Narine.

In an unrelated incident, Simon Mahabir, 33, was jailed for two years with hard labour after he pleaded guilty to charges of possession of a momemade shotgun and possession of a round of 12-guage ammunition.

Mahabir was sentenced to two years per offence when he appeared virtually before Magistrate Debby Ann Bassaw at the Mayaro Magistrates’ Court. The sentences are to run concurrently.

The unemployed man of Newlands Village, Guayaguayare, was held on Tuesday by officers of the Mayaro CID and Task Force, led by Ag Sgt Mohammed, during a firearm eradication exercise.

Mahabir was charged by Ag Cpl Joseph of the Mayaro CID.