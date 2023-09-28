American Jonathan Brown takes Stage 1 at Tobago Cycling Classic

Tobago International Cycling Classic stage one winners Jonathan Brown (Miami Blazers/), second from left, second place Eder Framer (Legion of Los Angeles), left, and third place Musum Brian (Team Pharmaco/JLD), third from left. At right is fourth place Edwin Sutherland. -

AMERICAN road cyclist Jonathan Brown picked up right where he left off at last year’s Tobago International Cycling Classic (TICC) as he pedalled to victory in stage one, division one elite, on Thursday.

Representing Miami Blazers, Brown conquered the gruelling 100km course in two hours, 30 minutes and 19.30 seconds (2:30:19.30). He was last year’s TICC overall champion, after three stages.

In a sprint finish, Mexican Eder Frayre of Legion of Los Angeles lost the battle to Brown but still held on to second place, in 2:30:19.58.

The pair dominated the top order as eventual American, third-place finisher Musum Brian (Team Pharmaco/JLD), crossed the line almost three minutes later (2:33:09.54).

Brian successfully staved off a chasing Bajan Edwin Sutherland of Heatwave, to beat him into fourth position, the latter clocking 2:33.09.57. Miami Blazers’ Gregory Vanderpool, also of Barbados, was fifth in 2:33:46.57.

Decorated but retired veteran TT cyclist Emile Abraham placed sixth overall in 2:33:52.92 while Raiders’ Liam Trepte was the only other local cyclist to finish within the top ten. He placed tenth in 2:36:11.81.

Abraham was also first in the Masters 40+ division.

Of the 36 competing division one elite cyclists, only 22 riders completed the course, which pedalled off and ended at Grange Bay, Mt Irvine.

The only other two TT riders to finish the event were Heatwave’s Kirston George (2:37:07.93) and Radiers’ Adam Alexander (2:39:55.56). George’s performance also saw him bag second in the Masters 40+ category.

This opening stage was five 20km laps.

Friday’s stage two starts and finishes at Milford Road Extension. Division one cyclists cover 90km - nine laps - with sprint points up for grabs.