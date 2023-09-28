2 charged for Arouca man’s murder

TWO men appeared before an Arima magistrate charged with the murder of Clinton Changa which occurred on September.

A TTPS press release said Marlon Dick, 34, and Kellon Agard, 23, both of Arouca, were charged and appeared in court on Tuesday. The matter was adjourned to October 24th, 2023.

Changa, aka Chucky, 29, of Arouca, was at a bar in the district on September 14, when he got into an altercation with other patrons. During the incident, he was knocked down by a car and then attacked by patrons. He was stabbed several times.

The victim was later pronounced dead on arrival at hospital. Investigations led to the arrest of two suspects by officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region II) and the Arouca police, on September 16 and 18, respectively.

Investigations were supervised by ASP Victor, Insps Ramjag, Sylvester and Simon and Sgt Bennett.

Dick and Agard were charged by PC Mc Queen on Sunday, following advice from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC.

In a separate case, a Valsayn man appeared before a Tunapuna magistrate for the murder of Dave Phillip which occurred on June 30, 2021.

Matthew Hendrickson, 26, was also charged with possession a firearm and ammunition, and appeared in court on Tuesday. The matter was adjourned to October 23.

Phillip, aka Runners, 44, of Ramgoolie Trace, Curepe, was standing near his home on Wednesday 30 June, 2021, when he got into a heated argument with another man. During an altercation, Phillip was shot to death.

Investigations led to the arrest of a suspect on September 18. Investigations were supervised by ASP Victor, Insps Ramjag, Sylvester and Simon and Sgt Bennett. Hendrickson was charged on September 23.