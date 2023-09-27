What? No Soca Monarch again?

THE EDITOR: I recently went scrolling on the NCC Facebook page and was shocked to note that the International Soca Monarch was not listed as one of the pending Carnival 2024 events.

What is really going on in this country? So, is it that it has been already decided that the competition will no longer take place? Is it that no funding was allocated for this competition again? The Chutney Soca Monarch is on but why does the Soca Monarch seem to be stalling again and again?

Some folks are of the opinion that the Soca Monarch has lost some of its spark. I will admit that the competition is in need of new lifeblood and more creativity, but don't Iwer and Kes have a right to defend their crown? Maybe the competition can be held with Tobago's carnival.

Has there been any public consultation or discussions with soca artists about this matter? The competition should now be one for the younger and upcoming soca artists so that they can get a chance to shine.

Come on, NCC, give the competition the priority it needs, please.

J ALI

Port of Spain